Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Stock Performance
TXSS opened at $27.40 on Friday. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.
Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Company Profile
