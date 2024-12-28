Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (NASDAQ:TXSS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1288 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Stock Performance

TXSS opened at $27.40 on Friday. Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20.

Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The Texas Capital Texas Small Cap Equity Index ETF (TXSS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index consisting of small-cap companies across different sectors that are headquartered in Texas. Holdings are tier-weighted based on sector GDP and market capitalization TXSS was launched on Dec 20, 2023 and is issued by Texas Capital.

