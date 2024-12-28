First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- What is a Dividend King?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.