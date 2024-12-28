First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.88. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

