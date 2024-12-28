Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.