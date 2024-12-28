Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW) Short Interest Down 39.5% in December

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPPW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited operates as a two-wheel electric vehicle company. The company designs, markets, and sells high performance electric vehicles. It also provides maintenance and repair services, as well as sells related parts and accessories. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

