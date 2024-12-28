XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Update

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 989,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
XChange TEC.INC Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of XHG stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.
XChange TEC.INC Company Profile
