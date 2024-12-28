BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BKWO)

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Price Performance
BKWO opened at $34.92 on Friday. BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.12.
About BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/23 – 12/27
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Rare Earth Revolution: Powering the Future of Technology
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Women's Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.