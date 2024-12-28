BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:BKWO)

BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:BKWO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

BKWO opened at $34.92 on Friday. BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $27.97 and a 1 year high of $36.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.12.

The BNY Mellon Women’s Opportunities ETF (BKWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US companies that are believed to be financially attractive and promote gender equitable opportunities. The fund invests in companies of any market capitalization and any industry.

