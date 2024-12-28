Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) to Issue Dividend of $0.11

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1071 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $22.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54.

About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

