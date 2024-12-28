Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Decreases By 34.4%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 39,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %
NASDAQ ZVSA opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $25.00.
