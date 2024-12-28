Shadow Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $686,399.35 (SHDW)

Shadow Token (SHDW) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00000742 BTC on exchanges. Shadow Token has a market capitalization of $113.47 million and approximately $686,399.35 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 169,058,196 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,721,893 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @genesysgo. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shdwdrive.com.

Shadow Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadow Token (SHDW) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Shadow Token has a current supply of 169,058,196 with 161,712,337.6341689 in circulation. The last known price of Shadow Token is 0.68282352 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $729,605.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shdwdrive.com/.”

