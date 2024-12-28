Decred One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $16.24 or 0.00017179 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $268.47 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.09 or 0.00082604 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00013850 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6,758% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00006859 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000011 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,816.47 or 0.40000433 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,530,696 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

