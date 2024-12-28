Nexum Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $7.04 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $27,842.94 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,273.62 or 0.99718070 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.01 or 0.99344038 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

