Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $36.72 or 0.00038837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion and $357.44 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00010733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 448,201,339 coins and its circulating supply is 409,865,039 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars.

