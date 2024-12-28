Mode Price Hits $0.0331 on Exchanges (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Mode has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mode has a market capitalization of $82.67 million and $2.95 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mode token can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mode alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,273.62 or 0.99718070 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.01 or 0.99344038 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Mode

Mode was first traded on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Mode platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.03244091 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,539,221.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.