Verum Coin (VERUM) Price Tops $1,887.88 on Exchanges

Verum Coin (VERUM) traded up 66.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Verum Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1,887.88 or 0.01996913 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Verum Coin has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verum Coin has a market cap of $7.17 billion and $232,216.50 worth of Verum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verum Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,273.62 or 0.99718070 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.01 or 0.99344038 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Verum Coin

Verum Coin was first traded on March 13th, 2022. Verum Coin’s total supply is 4,559,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,797,350 tokens. The official website for Verum Coin is verumcoin.info. Verum Coin’s official Twitter account is @verum_coin.

Buying and Selling Verum Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verum Coin (VERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verum Coin has a current supply of 4,559,450 with 93,405 in circulation. The last known price of Verum Coin is 1,353.36183904 USD and is up 19.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $261,754.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://verumcoin.info.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verum Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verum Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verum Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verum Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.