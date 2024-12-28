insurance (INSURANCE) Price Reaches $13.61 on Top Exchanges

insurance (INSURANCE) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. insurance has a market cap of $254.43 million and approximately $21,860.12 worth of insurance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One insurance token can now be bought for $13.61 or 0.00014392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, insurance has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

insurance Token Profile

insurance was first traded on September 29th, 2024. insurance’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. insurance’s official message board is insurance.game/blog. insurance’s official website is insurance.game. insurance’s official Twitter account is @insurance0game.

Buying and Selling insurance

According to CryptoCompare, “insurance (INSURANCE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. insurance has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 18,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of insurance is 13.67467775 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $7,267.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://Insurance.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as insurance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire insurance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase insurance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

