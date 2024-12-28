Wrapped TAO Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.85 Million (WTAO)

Wrapped TAO (WTAO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped TAO has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped TAO token can currently be bought for approximately $464.00 or 0.00490801 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TAO has a market cap of $23.85 million and approximately $61,736.16 worth of Wrapped TAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped TAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,273.62 or 0.99718070 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $93,920.01 or 0.99344038 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TAO Profile

Wrapped TAO launched on January 22nd, 2023. Wrapped TAO’s total supply is 148,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,400 tokens. Wrapped TAO’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Wrapped TAO is taobridge.xyz.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TAO (WTAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped TAO has a current supply of 148,892.72208132. The last known price of Wrapped TAO is 467.33968492 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $95,124.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taobridge.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped TAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped TAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.