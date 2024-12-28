Hyperliquid Price Down 16.7% This Week (HYPE)

Hyperliquid (HYPE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Hyperliquid token can now be purchased for approximately $27.76 or 0.00029366 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hyperliquid has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. Hyperliquid has a total market capitalization of $9.27 billion and $170.79 million worth of Hyperliquid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hyperliquid Token Profile

Hyperliquid’s total supply is 999,993,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,931,719 tokens. Hyperliquid’s official Twitter account is @hyperliquidx. Hyperliquid’s official website is hyperliquid.xyz.

Hyperliquid Token Trading

