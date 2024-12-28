Everscale Trading Down 0.4% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Everscale has a market cap of $35.71 million and approximately $154,886.19 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

