Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 4,213 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,382.70. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $488,573.43.

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $196,965.28.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,444,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,446,000 after buying an additional 883,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,289,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,029,000 after acquiring an additional 482,177 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 528,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 328,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

