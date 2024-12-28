SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 12.3% Higher – Here’s Why

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.72. 47,600,957 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 40,712,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on SOUN. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 156,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $3,157,017.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,021,666 shares in the company, valued at $40,837,653.20. This represents a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock worth $45,391,343. Corporate insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $4,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after buying an additional 602,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 231,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 205,985 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

