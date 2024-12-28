Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.16. Red Cat shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3,680,875 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
