Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.16. Red Cat shares last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 3,680,875 shares traded.

Red Cat Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $982.77 million, a P/E ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative net margin of 162.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red Cat Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Cat

In other news, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 558,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,913. This trade represents a 16.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider George Michael Matus sold 309,491 shares of Red Cat stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $4,416,436.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,873.62. This trade represents a 50.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,915,441 shares of company stock valued at $20,886,151. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Red Cat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 390.9% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 58,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 46,897 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.