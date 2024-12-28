Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.6% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $341.03 and last traded at $342.40. Approximately 506,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,405,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $344.43.

Specifically, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,474,323. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total transaction of $5,616,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $566,210.16. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,886,746.74. This trade represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $368.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.86.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the third quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS bought a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 28.0% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at $15,894,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

