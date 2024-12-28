Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $61.16 and last traded at $61.62. Approximately 1,968,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,207,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.51.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. This trade represents a 20.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.