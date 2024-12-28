Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Director Ignacio Novoa Sells 6 Shares of Stock

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) Director Ignacio Novoa sold 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,058.00, for a total value of $24,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058. This trade represents a 85.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 9.4 %

MULN opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15. Mullen Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $1,799.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.34% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

