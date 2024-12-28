Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $319.46 and last traded at $320.10. Approximately 621,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,943,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $320.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.41.

Get Visa alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Visa

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $882,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.