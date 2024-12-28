Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) were up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 32,791,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 42,098,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

LCID has been the topic of several research reports. R. F. Lafferty upgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 581,082 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 420,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 238,628 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

