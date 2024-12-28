Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.76. Approximately 5,697,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,255,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.98.

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,971,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

