Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $169.67 and last traded at $169.34. 577,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,713,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.4% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 55,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

