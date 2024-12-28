Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.38. 10,898,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 43,372,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.52.

Get Plug Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 575.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 125,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,194,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after buying an additional 3,662,456 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 75,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 18,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.