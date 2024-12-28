Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.11 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 9,808,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 54,140,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 336,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after buying an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $55,456,000. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after acquiring an additional 570,293 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $545,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

