AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Up 2.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.06. 1,633,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,334,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on ASTS shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $45.90 to $44.70 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile
In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $1,091,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,300. This represents a 45.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $104,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.