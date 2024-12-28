ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $711.11 and last traded at $717.55. 230,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,452,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $719.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.83.

ASML Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $280.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $831.18.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in ASML by 58.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

