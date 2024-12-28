Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green Sells 145,911 Shares of Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 145,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,783,032.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,116.40. This represents a 48.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
- On Monday, December 23rd, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 100,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $1,228,000.00.
- On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 75,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $923,250.00.
- On Thursday, October 10th, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65.
Shares of CDMO stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $782.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.44.
CDMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.
Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.
