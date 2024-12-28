Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $32.57. 531,072 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average session volume of 188,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Arqit Quantum from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ARQQ

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.06% of Arqit Quantum at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.