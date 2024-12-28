Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Increases By 1,100.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
CEA Industries Price Performance
CEAD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.03. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04.
