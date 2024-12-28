Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Increases By 1,100.0%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CEA Industries Price Performance

CEAD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.03. CEA Industries has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

