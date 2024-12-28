Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of BMBOY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

