Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of BMBOY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. Grupo Bimbo has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
