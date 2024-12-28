Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Rises By 973.7%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, an increase of 973.7% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Anghami Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANGH opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. Anghami has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

Get Anghami alerts:

About Anghami

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.