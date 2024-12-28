Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Expands By 900.0%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $140.58 and a 12 month high of $160.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.16 million, a PE ratio of 196.07 and a beta of 0.10.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s payout ratio is currently 205.19%.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

