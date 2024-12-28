Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Up 794.7% in December

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the November 30th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPIX

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43.

(Get Free Report)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.