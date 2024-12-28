Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 25% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 396,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 140,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rokmaster Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
About Rokmaster Resources
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rokmaster Resources
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.