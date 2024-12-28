Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Shares Down 21.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) dropped 21.1% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 118,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$31,735.00. Insiders bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

