Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Trading 53.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 53.7% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. 754,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the average session volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

