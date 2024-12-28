FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 739.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

