Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 764.3%

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 764.3% from the November 30th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Heritage Global Trading Up 1.2 %

Heritage Global stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. Heritage Global has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.92. The company has a market cap of $64.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Heritage Global by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heritage Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Global in the third quarter worth $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

