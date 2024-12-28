Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Trading 53.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) was up 53.7% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 754,588 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 748% from the average daily volume of 88,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Slate Office REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
