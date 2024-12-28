Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 939.5% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DNKEY stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $16.23.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.4604 dividend. This is a boost from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.09%.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

