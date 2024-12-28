Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Up 736.0% in December

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 736.0% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ENDTF opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.06 and a 1-year high of C$11.75.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

