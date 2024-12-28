Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Increases By 1,200.0%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

