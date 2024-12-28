Short Interest in Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF) Increases By 1,200.0%

Dowlais Group plc (OTCMKTS:DWLAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dowlais Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DWLAF opened at $0.81 on Friday. Dowlais Group has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
