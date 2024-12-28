Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) CEO Ali Kashani Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) CEO Ali Kashani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,290,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,883,904.50. This trade represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ali Kashani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Ali Kashani sold 7,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $123,750.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $36,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Ali Kashani sold 1,008 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $16,178.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $31,200.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Ali Kashani sold 2,500 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $33,800.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Ali Kashani sold 31,791 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $362,099.49.

On Monday, November 25th, Ali Kashani sold 9,719 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $85,235.63.

On Thursday, November 21st, Ali Kashani sold 1,109 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $9,748.11.

Serve Robotics Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SERV opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SERV shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Serve Robotics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Serve Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

