National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert Sells 400 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Brigitte Hébert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.46, for a total transaction of C$52,984.00.
National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NA opened at C$132.22 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$98.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$141.15. The company has a market cap of C$45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$134.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$123.60.
National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
