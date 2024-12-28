Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 12,165 Shares of Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, for a total transaction of $144,155.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,010,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,190.65. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 32,911 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $389,995.35.

On Thursday, December 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,825 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,865 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $143,685.15.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,505 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $91,410.90.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,284 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301.84.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,881 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,309.39.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,760 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,558.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,400 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $150,908.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,561 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MIO opened at $11.95 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 70,022 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

